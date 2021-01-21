Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,331 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,546,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,233,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 1,481,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21.

