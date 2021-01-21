Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,474 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 34,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,745,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

