Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 502,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

