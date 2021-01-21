STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,983. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 749.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

