Storj (STORJ) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $79.59 million and $34.20 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00060050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00521265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.92 or 0.03750727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,366,128 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.