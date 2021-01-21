Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 189,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 71,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

