Streamit Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $4,372.17 and $19.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/