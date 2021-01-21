Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 20,211 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
