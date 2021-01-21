StrongHands Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $440,971.69 and approximately $140.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,312,353,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,899,159,510 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.