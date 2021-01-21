Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

