(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.00

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.00 and last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

(STZ.B) Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.