Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,106.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $552,230.08 and $1,106.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

