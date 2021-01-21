Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Shares Gap Up to $323.00

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $323.00, but opened at $338.00. Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) shares last traded at $350.10, with a volume of 1,599,073 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of £591.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

