Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.92.

TSE SLF traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The company has a market cap of C$35.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.66. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

