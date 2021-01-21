Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,037 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 278.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,001 shares of company stock valued at $68,685,208 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

