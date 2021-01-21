SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.91 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $489.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 292,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.