SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 7.8%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45. 1,035,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 910,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $451.09 million, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 292,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

