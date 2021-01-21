Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Down 6.4%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.07. 1,201,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,569,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

