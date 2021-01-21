SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,402,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 258,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

