SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 1,738,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,125,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

