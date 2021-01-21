Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.15. Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 375,250 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.