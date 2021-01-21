Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 76.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

