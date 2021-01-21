Super Zero Protocol Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $29.91 million and $4.41 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.31 or 0.03800792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,326,934 coins and its circulating supply is 304,833,120 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

