Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater Sells 5,000 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SURF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,448,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

