Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 767176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.30. The stock has a market cap of £96.36 million and a PE ratio of -38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

