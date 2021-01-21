Sushi (SUSHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

