SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $791.02 million and approximately $625.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00019537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00521475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.58 or 0.03801333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 183,753,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

