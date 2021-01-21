SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

