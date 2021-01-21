S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.80 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

