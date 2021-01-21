Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $126,807.12 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $126,807.12 and approximately $50.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00294266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071628 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,271,376 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.