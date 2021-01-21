Swapcoinz Price Reaches $0.0704 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $746,077.40 and approximately $247,276.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00052519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

