Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $304,677.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $758,928.94 and approximately $304,677.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

