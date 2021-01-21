Swingby Trading Up 20.7% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $708,097.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

