Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 5,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

