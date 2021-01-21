SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading Down 1.8%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 15,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $168.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SWK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SWK by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SWK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKH)
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
