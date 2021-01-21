SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading Down 1.8%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 15,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SWK Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SWK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SWK by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

