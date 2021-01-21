Sylo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $91,249.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000143 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

