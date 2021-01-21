Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.38. Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,880 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) Company Profile (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

