Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Synaptics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,405,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.