Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $216,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

