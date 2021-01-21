Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Down 10.2%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 881,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 716,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

