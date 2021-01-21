Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) dropped 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 1,640,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 560,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.