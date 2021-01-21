SynLev Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $341,721.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SynLev has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00052682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00126264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00074505 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

