SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.62

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.34, with a volume of 259964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,938. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

