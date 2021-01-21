Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,732 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Synovus Financial worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

