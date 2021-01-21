Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.95. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 267,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

