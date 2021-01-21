Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 0.3%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 74,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 57,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

About Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.