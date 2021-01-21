T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.09. 17,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,137. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

