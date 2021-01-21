T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $161.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.