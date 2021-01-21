TaaS Price Down 5.2% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

