Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

